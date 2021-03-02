Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway said no explosives were found at Bridgewater College. He said threat didn't originate locally, but couldn't confirm or deny whether it was made from outside the U.S.
Bridgewater College asked all students and faculty to shelter in place, reporting a bomb threat has been received on the campus, according to the school’s Twitter account.
According to the Twitter account, the school is asking people to stay away from windows and parking lots and said a Virginia State Police bomb-sniffing dog is en route to the campus.
According to Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president for marketing and communications at the school, a bomb threat was called in around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning involving a car on the campus of Bridgewater College.
Students were told to shelter in place while law enforcement examine and clear the area, which could take several hours, Parkhurst said.
No one has been injured and all students and staff are safe as of shortly before 1 p.m.
Bomb threat received. Shelter in place. Stay away from parking lots. More information to come. Not a drill.— Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) March 2, 2021
Bomb threat. State Police on the way with bomb-sniffing dogs. Continue to shelter in place. We will keep you updated.— Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) March 2, 2021
