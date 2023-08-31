The latest rezoning request to go before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors raised a stir among neighbors during the public hearing for a proposed housing development held on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
One month ago, the planning commission for Rockingham County discussed a request from LBD Investments to rezone 26.918 acres from A-2 (General Agricultural) to R-5 (Planned Neighborhood). The property is located on the west side of Boyers Road — approximately 0.2 miles north of Stone Spring Road just outside of the Harrisonburg City line — and is within jurisdiction of Election District 3.
The planning commission recommended its approval by members of the board with a roll call vote of 5-0.
According to the Rockingham County Department of Community Development's case report, "the submitted master plan proposes a maximum of 280 residential units — of which a maximum of 33% would be 3-bedroom units, with the remaining units limited to 1- or 2-bedroom units. No 4-bedroom or more units would be permitted. The Master Plan includes a variety of housing types: single family detached dwellings, duplexes, and townhome style apartments. While all units within the proposed development would appear as either a single-family detached dwelling, a duplex or a townhome, all homes would function as rented apartment units since all grounds and homes would remain on a single tax parcel to be owned, maintained and professionally managed by a single entity – the developer."
Additionally, the master plan outlines a multi-purpose trail for bicycle and pedestrian traffic along the development's Boyers Road frontage that could connect areas part of a larger-scale Stone Spring Urban Development Area Plan.
The case report presented to the supervisors also detailed that while there are known drainage issues along roadside ditches in that area, an analysis of the downstream receiving channel will be requested at the site plan stage to ensure no erosive or flooding conditions will occur as a result of the proposed development.
The fire marshal's office reviewed the master plan as submitted and had made no comments at the time.
The Virginia Department of Transportation — who has reviewed the master plan twice since March — commented that, "at the time of review of the master plan, VDOT has no issues with the proposed centerline radius, road grade and pavement widths of each street intended to be public. Each internal street intersection on a public street and any entrance onto a public street will be reviewed for sight distance at the site plan review phase."
Nevertheless, more than a dozen nearby residents spoke against the development — voicing concerns of overcrowding public schools, straining emergency services and lost wildlife habitat.
As a result of concerns raised during public hearing period, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table the decision until its next meeting set for Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m.
