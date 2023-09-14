The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request made by LBD Investments for a property located on the west side of Boyers Road during its regular meeting held Wednesday.

LBD Investments made the formal request to rezone 26.918 acres from A-2 (General Agricultural) to R-5 (Planned Neighborhood). The planning commission recommended approval on Aug. 1, but after hearing opposition from the public during the board's meeting on Aug. 23, members of the board tabled the decision until this week.

Before bringing the action item off the table for discussion, supervisor Rick Chandler voiced several of his takeaways from discussions held since the last meeting. Chandler noted that the greatest concern about development in that area was in regard to overcrowding of the public school system and in the 48 hours prior to the board's meeting, Chandler's inbox was inundated with residents' remarks. Questions about the legitimacy of calculations for the number of students in an area and a school's capacity were raised several times.

"The numbers are not perfect," Chandler said, "but they were prepared by administrative staff and not just pulled out of thin air. As we move along, we need to continue dialogue with school personnel [and I want to] reiterate the fact that there's not going to be any units going in tomorrow, so that gives us time to prepare."

Chandler also stressed that for this particular project, the developers had been easy to work with and had done everything they were supposed to do in accordance with county code. As a result of concerns from a school district perspective, the developers agreed to consider stretching out the build-out from two years to potentially four or five years and phasing units and therefore new families into the area rather than all at once.

Supervisor William Kyger commented that the area under review is rapidly growing and in fact, has been an area of planned growth since the last comprehensive plan and he believed Chandler and staff had addressed the concerns raised and he was ready to move forward.

Once discussion had been closed, Chandler motioned to approve the rezoning request from LBD Investments. The motion was seconded by Kyger and received a unanimous vote in favor of approval from the rest of the board.

Supervisor and Chairman Dewey Ritchie commended the people in the surrounding communities who raised concerns to staff since the public comment hearing in late August.

"Everybody's voice we listened to," Ritchie said, "and [the board] wrestled with this decision a lot. You all are the catalysts for how Rockingham County will be looking at growth and build-out times in the future."