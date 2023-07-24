Local Boys & Girls Club member Elijah Taylor was awarded a $5,000 scholarship Friday from Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Club.
A ceremony took place with Taylor’s friends and family present at Boys & Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“It makes me feel proud of myself,” said Taylor, who plans to attend Bridgewater College in Fall.
Taylor recently graduated from high school and plans on pursuing a business major at Bridgewater College, as well as joining the football team.
The Boys & Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County provides low cost before- and after-school childcare programs to families in the region. It also hosts summer camps. These programs are made possible through community funding.
To Taylor’s parents, the scholarship represents a reward for hard work and opportunity.
“It means help for hard work,” said Taylor’s mother Bernita. “Not perfect work, but hard work.”
For Taylor’s father Adrian, it represents something deeper, and more personal.
“It’s a great opportunity for him, first and foremost, to go to college and fulfil his dreams,” said Adrian Taylor, who was one of the original members of the Harrisonburg Boys & Girls Club when it first formed. “But it also means a lot for it to be at this club.”
Elijah Taylor, a member of the Boys & Girls Club since the family moved to Harrisonburg from Prince George’s County, Maryland, nine years ago, won Club Member of the Month twice and Club Member of the Year once. He has also been awarded scholarships from Bridgewater College and the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant program.
The Taylors found out about the scholarship program through Collin Carpenter, Harrisonburg BGC teen center director. He informed them of scholarship opportunities through Planet Fitness as well as Bridgewater College.
The scholarship was part of Planet Fitness’s “Judgment Free Generation” philanthropic initiative, which aims to “create kindness and contribute to a more judgment free planet” and fight bullying, according to a press release by the company.
In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Planet Fitness has awarded $250,000 dollars in scholarships this year, according to the press release.
