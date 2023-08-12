The Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham held its all-club field day on Friday. The event was held at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event was the clubs’ reward for completing a 100 Hours challenge, which required each club to spend one hundred hours outside throughout the 38-day summer program.
“It means we’ve had a successful summer program,” said Callie White, BGCHR program quality and training specialist.
Planning for the event began in early July, in collaboration with events company Elevation Sports. Elevation previously worked on an event with the Boys and Girls Club of Charlottesville, according to White, so it was an easy match. It was made easier by a connection White had with Billy Massie, one of Elevation’s owners.
“It’s very fun,” said ten-year-old Micah Egglston, who said he has been coming to BGC for two years. “Very supportive people here.”
Egglston said the 100 Hours challenge was “very hot” due to the summer weather, but field day, his first time doing an event with all clubs in the Rockingham area, was still the best part of summer for him.
Nine-year-old Macyn Beamer also said the 100 Hours challenge was “fun, but a little hot.”
Beamer, who has been coming to BCG for two years, also said she was excited to play Knockerball, one of the games brought by Elevation.
Virginia Delegate Tony Wilt (R) also visited the event to speak with Sandra Quigg, BGCHR’s CEO.
“We avail ourselves to organizations like this, citizens, whomever — anybody who asks,” said Wilt. “Looking at the big picture of what this organization does and what they want to try to accomplish and, if there are barriers, can they be fixed? What can we do for all these wonderful staff to help them do a better job?”
