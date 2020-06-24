Bridgewater Retirement Community fired one it’s top officials Monday after uncovering significant financial fraud, according to a statement from the facility.
The release stated that Sarah Hagan, who served as the vice president for independent living and assisted living, is the target of a criminal investigation.
“This is a very difficult day for BRC, for our residents and our team members,” said BRC President, Rodney Alderfer, in a statement. “I am deeply saddened as I know so many members of our BRC community will be. Sarah had forged strong relationships with BRC team members and residents alike, and members of her family had also developed caring relationships within the BRC community.”
Sources say tens of thousands of dollars of fraud has been revealed and the number is still climbing as investigators comb through financial records.
Alderfer said that none of the misconduct involved residents’ personal funds, property or care.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation began a few days ago when BRC contacted investigators.
“We have an active and ongoing investigation,” he said.
Hutcheson said it’s unclear when charges will be filed.
Meanwhile, Alderfer said, staff will continue to move forward with residents as the top priority.
“We have capable and dedicated teams whose top priority, always, is the well-being of our residents, and I am especially grateful for them right now,” he said. “In the coming days I will be working with the board and Senior Team on a plan for a more permanent solution to provide ongoing leadership and support to Independent and Assisted Living.”
