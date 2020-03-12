In an email to students Thursday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Ridge Community College plans to shift classes online beginning Wednesday.
Classes on Monday and Tuesday are cancelled, but personnel should report to work as normal.
For classes that cannot meet online, faculty will be in touch with students on how those classes will proceed.
On Wednesday, James Madison University and Bridgewater College followed other Virginia colleges and universities and suspended in-person classes until early April.
Along with JMU, BC and BRCC, the University of Virginia, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Virginia Tech and Emory and Henry College have also made the decision to go to online classes. Virginia Commonwealth University also decided to extend spring break another week and go to online-only classes beginning March 23.
