ROCKINGHAM — Thursday at 4:39 p.m. Rockingham County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Oakdale Apartments, 1062 Oakdale Court, in Harrisonburg.
Fire personnel searched the apartments and evaluated individuals from the building, according to Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue.
The structure fire originated from a stove in one apartment, which was unoccupied at the time, said Holloway.
There was some fire damage to the kitchen stove and the cabinets above the stove, said Holloway.
As a result of the fire, personnel had to “remove the cabinets to ensure we had no extension of fire to any other portion of the wall,” said Holloway. There was smoke and water damage throughout the apartment.
The other apartment units in the building were assessed and there were no concerns for fire or any other damage to those units, per Holloway.
The rest of the building was intact and there were no injuries reported due to the fire, said Holloway.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Holloway.
