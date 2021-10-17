Virginia State Police investigators are looking into an accidental explosion that resulted in a fatality Sunday morning in Page County.
First responders were called to Connor Farm at 108 Phoebe Lane about 2 miles west of Stanley at 11:40 a.m. for a reported explosion, according to Terry Pettit, chief of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department.
Pettit said a man, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was welding or cutting while working on a tank when the explosion occurred at a barn.
The man died at the scene. There was no fire when firefighters arrived, only damage from the explosion, Pettit said.
State police was still on the scene Sunday afternoon investigating the incident.
