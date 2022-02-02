BRIDGEWATER — A new crime scene was set up by law enforcement at Nininger Hall on the Bridgewater College campus Wednesday morning.
Police walked out of the facility with a backpack, according to a reporter on the scene. At around 11:17 a.m. Virginia State Police said they responded to a call concerning a long backpack discovered on campus, the bag was x-rayed and deemed safe.
According Bridgewater College, the investigation is complete and the building is back in use.
