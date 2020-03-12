The Virginia Department of Health has identified a presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Harrisonburg.
According to a press release from the city, the test was confirmed by VDH late this afternoon.
According to a press release from the Central Shenandoah Health District, the patient is a Harrisonburg resident in his or her 60s and is doing well.
"The situation with COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly changing, so it is not surprising that we are identifying a case in our area," Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said in the release.
Sentara RMH Medical Center said on Twitter it was treating the patient.
"We are working closely with regional and national health experts in monitoring the situation, and have put all City protocols related to the prevention of the spread of communicable diseases into action," city spokesman Michael Parks said in a press release. "This includes reassessing some community events and activities. We are in daily contact with the Virginia Department of Health, which is providing guidance on this matter."
Check back throughout the night for more updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.