ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — An incident occurred in Rockingham County, where a deputy shot a suspect that was approaching a gun, officials stated.
On Wednesday, a Rockingham County deputy entered a home on Rock Fence Lane in Rockingham County. At 5:15 p.m. the deputy was met by a male subject, Justin Scott Lantz, 27.
Lantz repeatedly stated that he would not be taken into custody and he “actively resisted the attempt,” per a press release by the sheriff’s office.
The deputy attempted to take Lantz into custody in a safe manner. Lantz was seen going toward a pistol that was on top of a small table, which was in the home. The deputy told the subject not to touch the gun, according to the press release.
Lantz did not comply with the deputy’s request and went toward the gun. The deputy fired his service weapon at the suspect, officials stated.
Emergency personnel were immediately called to the scene. Attempts were made to treat the subject who succumbed to his injury and was declared deceased, according to the press release.
At the request of the Rockingham County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the incident. Once state police complete their investigation, the investigative findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication, according to Corinne Geller, Public Relations Director for the Virigina State Police.
Sergeant Brent W. Coffey, public information officer for the Culpeper Division of the Virigina State Police was contacted too understand why the deputy was called to the scene, if Lantz was alone in the home, if he died at the scene, if there were other officers at the home during the incident and more details about the suspect’s gun. There was no response. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson stated in a press release that he was deferring all questions to VSP.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no additional information at this time, per the press release.
(1) comment
The suspect “did not comply!” End of discussion. Unfortunately, the suspect CAUSED his own demise with maybe boize or drugs slso involved. It is tragic but we say goodbye to a “problem.”
