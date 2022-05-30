Three people were injured — two seriously — after a car they were in crashed into a Norfolk Southern train in downtown Harrisonburg.
Crews were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to 325 N. Liberty St., where a black sedan had struck a train and became stuck underneath.
Officers blocked traffic on roads adjacent to the collision as emergency personnel worked on the scene.
Michael Parks, spokesperson for the city of Harrisonburg, said the car was headed west on West Gay Street when it struck the train, which was traveling south at a low speed.
Three people inside the car were injured, including two who were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Parks said. Additional information about their conditions will be released later this evening, he said.
The intersection does not feature railroad crossing gates.
Harrisonburg officials advised drivers to avoid the area of West Wolfe Street to West Gay Street.
— This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.