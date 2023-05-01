Two minors from the area were arrested Sunday on charges of attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding after violently attacking a local resident, 75-year-old male Eddie McAvoy, with knives while he was sleeping at his residence, according to a Monday press release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
The stabbing occurred on Rosedale Drive, off of Port Republic Road, around 2 a.m. Sunday. After fleeing the scene of the crime, the suspects, a 16-year-old male and 15-year-old female, were located and arrested later that day. Both minors are residents in Rockingham County. Both suspects are being held without bail at the Verona Juvenile Detention Center.
The victim has been released from the hospital after undergoing medical treatment.
(1) comment
Friendly City baby... :)
