Police approach a person of interest on the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday afternoon.

A Bridgewater College campus law enforcement officer and campus safety officer were shot and killed Tuesday and a man was taken into custody by law enforcement following a large police and emergency responder presence at the school.

Bridgewater College President David Bushman said campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson died from their injuries.

"These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the 'dynamic duo,'" Bushman wrote in an email to the college community.

Police say there were no other injuries.

The suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, with a last known address in Ashland, was taken into custody at around 1:55 p.m., officials said. According to state police, he is charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of murder in the first degree and one count of using a firearm in commission of felony. The charges have been filed after consultation with Marsha Garst, Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney. Campbell is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond.

Painter retired in 2019 from the Town of Grottoes Police Department after 18 years of service.

"Chief Painter leaves a legacy of true diligence, heart, honor and leadership within our community," Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster said.

According to witnesses on the scene, Campbell was a former student at Bridgewater College and ran cross country for the Eagles. According to an online bio on the Eagles athletic website which was no longer available late Tuesday, Campbell last ran for BC in 2015, placing 13th at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference meet and was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School.

When arrested, Campbell was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was treated and released. State police is still working to determine if he was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firearms associated with Campbell were recovered as evidence.

The Town of Bridgewater sent an announcement at 1:30 p.m. saying the college issued an alert for an active shooter on campus and for those on campus to shelter in place. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed to the public and the town requested citizens avoid the college, and the area, at the time.

BC student and HHS graduate Alex Hulleman, 21, was in Flory Hall and heard shots and moaning.

Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College

