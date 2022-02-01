A man was taken into custody by law enforcement following a large police and emergency responder presence at Bridgewater College on Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Bridgewater College, two officers were shot. Their conditions are unknown and the department they are members of have not been released.
The suspect, a male, was taken into custody at around 1:55 p.m., officials said.
The Town of Bridgewater sent an announcement at 1:30 p.m. saying the college issued an alert for an active shooter on campus and for those on campus to shelter in place. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed to the public and the town requested citizens avoid the college, and the area, at the time.
The Daily News-Record is waiting for more information.
State police are at the scene along with Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson and Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst.
A perimeter was set up around Memorial Hall and Flory Hall.
1 of 8
020222_dnr_BC Shooting_1
Police approach a person of interest on the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.