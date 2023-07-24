CHARLOTTESVILLE — Doctors warn there is a looming threat to America’s surgical research, according to a UVA news release.
“Surgeons have been responsible for many of the significant advancements in treatments of diseases,” said Dr. Bruce Schirmer, of the University of Virginia’s Department of Surgery research faculty, in a press release. “These data should be a wake-up call to the surgical community to reconsider when research is optimally performed during surgical training and how resources to subsequently support it can be best secured.”
Surgeon-scientists often succeed in obtaining research support early in their careers. Then surgeon-scientists are less likely than their peers in internal medicine to continue to have research funding, according to researchers led by Schirmer.
The reasons for the lack of ongoing support are complex, but include the heavy clinical demands surgeons face and the ongoing need to maintain and refine their skills, according to the press release. This often leaves surgeons with little time to compete for research funding and to conduct research.
Schirmer and his team looked at research grants obtained by trainees in both surgery and internal medicine. The researchers label the difference as a “shocking drop-off” and say it represents a “major problem” for the surgical specialty, according to the news release.
“Surgeons are struggling to find funding, and many of them are not able to obtain funding despite trying for 10 years,” said UVA Health surgery intern Dr. Adishesh K. Narahari, in the release. “Surgeons need to apply for funding early and become proficient at navigating the biomedical research world. Otherwise, we may see a decrease in innovation and lack of new solutions to not only surgical problems but many areas of biomedical research.”
Narahari, Schirmer and the rest of their team caution that action is needed. They have recommendations to address the problem. These suggestions include developing alternate grant-funding to support surgeon-scientists, establish programs at individual institutions to support surgical residents who wish to do research, and encourage surgeons to do research by evaluating surgeon-scientists using different job-performance metrics that included if they do research or not, said the news release.
If steps aren’t taken, the UVA researchers warn, the field will suffer, according to the news release.
For more information, the researchers have published their findings in the scientific journal Annals of Surgery. The team consisted of Narahari, Anirudha S. Chandrabhatla, Emily Fronk, Simon White, Shreya Mandava, Hannah Jacobs-El, J. Hunter Mehaffey, Curtis G. Tribble, Mark Roeser, John Kern, Irving L. Kron and Schirmer, per the news release.
“We hope those who oversee surgical education and training will strongly consider these findings,” said Schirmer in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.