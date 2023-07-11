ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Former Rockingham County School Board member Dan Breeden and current member Matt Cross missed the most school board meetings since January 2022, according to a combination of a Freedom of Information Act request and meeting minutes.
The data was pulled from the beginning of this iteration of the school board, which began with Cross’ tenure starting in January 2022. Information on board member attendance came from a FOIA requested June 30 from RCPS, which started counting attendance in July 2022. Attendance prior to July 2022 was taken from the meeting minutes on the RCPS website.
Breeden missed six meetings on the following dates: March 28, 2022, June 13, 2022, February 13, 2023, April 24, 2023, and June 13 and 29, 2023. Breeden also left the Oct. 10, 2022, meeting early during closed session and arrived late for closed session to the May 26, 2023, meeting.
Cross missed seven meetings on the following dates: February 28, 2022, March 28, 2022, July 11, 2022, Aug. 22, 2022, January 23, 2023, February 27, 2023, and June 12, 2023. Cross also arrived late for closed session on April 11, 2023, and May 8, 2023.
Board member Lowell Fulk missed three meetings, all in 2023. Chair Jackie Lohr and vice-chair Charlette McQuilkin both missed one meeting, both in 2022.
According to school board policy, there’s no limit on how many meetings board members can miss.
Breeden said over the last 18 months, the issues that caused him to resign became more prominent. Breeden said he missed meetings due to business obligations and health issues both with himself and other family members.
Breeden said when he knew he would miss meetings, he would reach out to the superintendent and other board members about topics on the agenda to determine what to prioritize. Following the meetings, Breeden said he talked with the superintendent and board members to follow up on what occurred.
“If you were to look back over the 24-year history, I probably missed as many meetings in the past 18 months as I did in the previous 23 years,” Breeden said. “That’s a guess … Once I announced I was leaving at the end of June, it was easier for me to prioritize. Now that may not be a fair thing to the constituents here … I knew I was a short-termer at that point.”
Cross said he missed meetings due to family obligations, including birthday parties for close family friends and baseball games. Cross also said he missed one meeting due to a mission trip in El Salvador. Cross stated in a July 2 Facebook post that he missed the June 12 meeting because his oldest son played in his last high school baseball game. When asked, Cross didn’t comment on how he navigated missing information from meetings.
In a July 7 phone conversation, Cross said he believed other stories and issues in the county should be focused on, and if the story were run, he would no longer interview with the Daily News-Record.
“This does not mean I’m not involved or don’t know what’s happening,” Cross said on Facebook. “I’m happy to be representing my district and community on the school board. Thank you for the opportunity to serve, I do not take it lightly, and it’s been my honor.”
Cross said on Facebook that he will be attending a three-day school safety conference in Hampton this month with Superintendent Larry Shifflett.
Not including the July 10 meeting, there are nine more meetings left for the Rockingham County School Board in 2023.
