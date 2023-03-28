The Broadway Volunteer Fire Department was packed full of familiar faces on Thursday evening. Valley residents enjoyed a meal together as a “thank you” for helping put food on others’ plates.
The Brent Berry Food Drive, an annual food drive organized by city resident James “Bucky” Berry and his son Brent Berry, held an award ceremony Thursday evening for sponsors of this year’s food drive.
The Berry’s finished off their 15th Brent Berry Food Drive on Jan. 3, where volunteers unloaded four Rockingham County Public School buses and one trailer filled with non-perishable groceries and hygiene items. Donations went to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and to the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s MLK Day food drive on Jan. 22.
Around 12-15 businesses in the county donated money to the food drive, totaling $7,800.
Groups like Carpet Tech of Virginia, Strickler Carpet, Grandle Funeral Home, Broadway Bird Bath, Auto Krafters and more accepted plaques from Bucky Berry Thursday, honoring their participation.
A certain individual received the biggest plaque of all.
Bucky Berry awarded Doug Miller, Broadway Police chief, with a law enforcement of the year plaque to honor his service with the drive. Miller has spent the last three years assisting the drive, and the Broadway Police Department had a big hand in this year’s success.
BPD, which has six full-time police officers, helped collect donations outside the Walmart in Timberville last fall. Bucky Berry presented the department with a state and American flag at the ceremony Thursday.
Caleb Peek, broadcaster at WSVA, hosted the ceremony and announced each sponsor as Bucky Berry and Chief Miller handed out plaques.
Harrisonburg City Schools gave almost a busload of groceries, Bucky Berry said. He thanked members of the school board that were in attendance and Michael Richards, HCPS superintendent.
The town of Broadway contributed $2,000 to this year’s drive.
Broadway police used the money to shop for items on the Berrys’ donation list — which included meats, grains, fruits, vegetables, canned dairy products, hygiene and baby products.
Bucky Berry and his son collected donations outside Bridgewater Foods between Thanksgiving and Christmas for the drive.
“People down at Bridgewater got a heart,” Bucky Berry said Thursday evening. “Rockingham County got a heart.”
