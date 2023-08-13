The Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center held its eighth annual Sing Me High music festival on Friday and Saturday.
The festival featured 14 performing groups including Chatham Rabbits and the Walking Roots Band, three food trucks, local vendors, a songwriting contest, and a raffle for a guitar hand-built by a local craftsman.
“As an event, it’s our biggest fundraiser,” said Sam Funkhouser, the heritage center’s executive director.
Tickets were available online for pre-sale and at the gate. According to Funkhouser, twice as many tickets were sold during online pre-sale compared to last year. Twice as many bands were also featured compared to last year, Funkhouser said.
This was also the first year with a festival coordinator. Local musician Perry Blosser, who performed with the Rain Pickers on Friday, filled the role.
“After last year we decided we needed someone to bring all the visions together,” said Blosser, who also said his experience in the music industry gave him crucial insight for planning the festival.
Blosser also said this was the first year the festival was starting to get back to the size it had been prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Planning for this year’s festival started almost immediately after last year’s festival ended, according to Blosser. “It really takes the whole year to plan,” he said.
The festival’s volunteer coordinator, Lori Friesen, agreed.
“This operation takes over one hundred volunteers,” Friesen said. “We have a lot of people who are excited to do this.”
According to Friesen, most of the volunteers at the festival have done it before and range from seven to over 70 years old.
“It’s just fun to see the community come together for this,” Friesen added.
For returning fair attendee Jesse Morris, the music was what brought him back. But the community was also a key part of the experience.
“Seems like there’s a lot of people here having a good time,” Morris said.
For Trisha and Jeremy Blosser, community is also at the core of the event.
“It’s just always good to connect with friends and neighbors here,” said Trisha Blosser, who serves on one of the heritage center’s committees.
In addition, Jeremy Blosser's business, Venture Builders, has sponsored the festival since it began in 2016.
“It’s great,” Jeremy Blosser said. “I sponsor it ... to see it grow.”
