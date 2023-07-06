BROADWAY — Red, White and Brew Fest will return to Heritage Park on Saturday, July 8, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for its 10th year of celebrating summer as a community with sips and song.
Cari Orebaugh has served as the lead organizer for half of the festival’s lifetime and is confident that this year will draw more people to the small town celebration than ever before.
“Broadway looks forward to hosting Red, White and Brew each July as a fun event for our residents and those outside our community to enjoy,” Orebaugh said. “It’s encouraging to see the growth of this festival over the past 10 years and the anticipation build throughout town this week. By attracting guests from outside Broadway, it gives town leadership an opportunity to showcase our beautiful parks and wonderful town businesses.”
Shane Click and Spencer Hatcher will be rocking the stage while families can participate in Beards and Broads Axe Throwing and more.
Attendees will need to park in available spaces across from the park along Turner Avenue and admission tickets can be purchased cash-only for $10 each at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Drink tickets — with a selection of beer, wine and ciders — can be purchased cash-only for $5 each and food from a variety of different local vendors can be purchased too.
This annual event is coordinated by the Broadway Hometown Partnership with support from the town of Broadway. The community is welcome to enjoy their favorite brew and rest easy knowing that the funds generated from this festival are always put back into the community.
