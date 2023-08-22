BRIDGEWATER — Twenty four men and women joined together in 1873 — an era marked by both depression and the slow healing of a nation recently torn by war — with the goal of planting a Baptist church for the people of Bridgewater.
In honor of those efforts 150 years ago, Bridgewater Baptist Church held a special sesquicentennial service on Sunday, Aug. 20, in which current members, former members and guests joined together — much like they always had — to celebrate the church’s long history of service to the people of the Bridgewater community and beyond.
Guest speaker Reverend Skip Wallace — who serves as this region’s field strategist for the Baptist General Association of Virginia — noted that for generations the little church and its members has been noted for its tenacious and visionary outlook. While many things have changed with time, the proud congregation still clings to its belief in serving, reading, teaching and moving under the same word that it always has, its members said.
The service started with organ keys played by Michael Edington and a call to worship from Hymn 384 found in the red-jacketed Baptist’s Hymnals tucked behind each pew. Voices rang out the words to “The Bond of Love” from their seats and echoed off the hardwood floors and tall ceiling.
While the church is currently pastored by Reverend Roger Austin, his voice was only heard during an opening invocation and to read a letter of congratulations sent by the Augusta Baptist Association while former Bridgewater Baptist Church pastors Reverend David Bailey and Reverend Kelly Lane each preached a brief message for the occasion.
Bailey served Bridgewater Baptist from 1970-1976 and was present during its centennial celebration 50 years ago. Bailey and his wife currently reside in Richmond and traveled back to help celebrate another important milestone in the churches history. Lane served Bridgewater Baptist from 1989-2013 and vividly recalls leading the church through its construction of and transition to the current church building. He and his wife live near Mount Crawford and are still active members of the congregation today.
Before Bailey’s message, Rob Lane — a member of the Bridgewater Baptist Church council — approached the pulpit and provided highlights of Bridgewater Baptist’s long and ever-changing history excerpted from a book edited by Lane himself several years ago.
“Remember though, that [this celebration of history] is really not about the names and dates and numbers,” Lane said, “it’s about the people.”
Bridgewater Baptist was founded by roughly two dozen people in 1873 and immediately joined the regional association that was in formation at the time. They purchased a piece of property in Bridgewater from a Brethren church that was merging with its sister church on April Fools’ Day in 1880 and two years later, held its first service in a new church building at the site. The congregation installed electricity in 1913 and in 1982, ordained its first female deacon. The church purchased another piece of property in 1996 and constructed and moved to its current worship center off of John Wayland Highway in 2012.
“What I wanted to circle around to quickly was our growth,” Lane said before closing.
He explained that in June, 1889, the church expelled a member for their indulgence of whiskey, but what the church overlooked was that member’s chronic depression brought on by hard luck and a hard life.
“Back then our church — in keeping with good, old 19th century Baptist traditions — turned our back on them,” Lane remarked. “Fast forward to the late 20th century when my family moved here in 1989, I was suspicious of church and did not want to be here, but this church folded me in its arms and regardless of my attitude became my friends and family.”
Reverend Greg McCormick also shared a personal testimony of his time as a member at Bridgewater Baptist during his message.
“I truly feel like I am stepping back in time,” McCormick noted, “while at the same time moving forward.”
McCormick is the pastor of Woodland Baptist Church in Nelson County where he lives with his family, but his connection to Bridgwater Baptist Church goes back to his time as a student at Bridgewater College from 1986-1990. During those years, he became an active member and served as the student leader of the Baptist Student Union at Bridgewater College and would often pack the back two rows with other students each Sunday morning.
“Bridgewater Baptist has made a difference, and God is at work even when we don’t see it,” McCormick said. “I don’t know who those 24 people [who founded this congregation] are, but they impacted who I became.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.