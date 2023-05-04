Nearly 340 Bridgewater College students graduated in the school’s 143rd commencement Saturday, April 29, celebrating the many graduates’ achievements and perseverance.
Bridgewater College President David Bushman conferred the degrees and welcomed those in attendance to the ceremony. Chair of Bridgewater College’s Board of Trustees D. Bruce Christian spoke to the class of 2023 highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on their college career and the connection between students and the school.
“You’re leaving these walls and storied halls changed beyond anyone’s imagination back in August of 2019,” Christian said. “You are prepared to face the world equipped to handle whatever may come.”
Rev. Dr. Robbie Miller (‘79), who’s retiring after 33 years as the Bridgewater College chaplain, gave the commencement speech “The Measure of Success.”
“The measure of success in our brief span of life — represented by that little ‘dash’ between the year we’re born and the year we die — is not the money we earn or the things we accumulate or the degrees we acquire or the recognition we receive, but the love we share and the difference we make,” Miller said
Miller and Cynthia Howdyshell-Shull (‘86), Bridgewater College’s registrar who’s retiring after 40 years, were both recognized with the President’s Medal for service and commitment to the ideals of the school,
The Bridgewater class of 2023 included 313 undergraduate students — 159 earning Bachelor of Arts and 154 earning Bachelor of Science degrees. Among the undergraduate class, 32 members graduated summa cum laude, 40 earned magna cum laude and 55 graduated cum laude.
This year’s class also included 25 master’s students graduating from four different master's programs, including human resource management, psychology — mental health professions, athletic training and digital media strategy.
Graduate Allison O’Brien, a biology and environmental science double major, said while she originally came to Bridgewater for the affordability after receiving the President’s Merit Scholarship, her favorite thing about the college were the biology and environmental departments.
“Every single professor is so amazing, so kind, have the best classes … So it's been a privilege and such an amazing time with each professor,” O’Brien said. “If my department wasn't goo, it would make my whole college experience terrible, but because they're so amazing, all my classes, I've enjoyed every single one of them and all the experience that they've offered me.”
Having been to 22 countries — two with the help of Bridgewater study abroad programs — O’Brien said one of her favorite countries to visit was Australia. There, she got to conduct research on the Queensland fruit fly under the National Science Foundation International Research Experiences for Students program after an EMU professor opened up the opportunity for college students in the area
“I wouldn't have gotten that if one of my bio professors here didn't tell me about this opportunity that EMU was having,” O’Brien said. “Because [Bridgewater is] such a small school, and they want everyone to exceed and they have all these opportunities that they give to undergraduate students, so now I feel like I'm well equipped to go out into the professional world.”
O’Brien was recognized for her work by winning the Excellence in Biology award, alongside Caroline Warren, for being one of the graduates who place in the top 10% of the class in the biology major, as calculated by the students’ grade point average.
Following graduation, O’Brien will be headed back to her home state of Maryland to work as a seasonal Maryland State Park ranger until the end of May, where she said she’ll be able to help “bridge the connection” between the community and visitors and nature. After May, O’Brien will work in fisheries and stream assessment and restoration at the U.S. Forest Service at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in Seattle.
Anton Kopti II, an international student studying computer science from Jerusalem, Palestine, who graduated on Saturday, said he was excited for the opportunities that will follow graduation but was sad to leave all the people and places at Bridgewater.
Kopti is the inaugural winner of the James O. and Sylvia Kline Bowman Peace and Justice Award, given in recognition of significant on- or off-campus service. Throughout his time at Bridgewater, Kopti has shared his culture and discussed important topics through events he helped establish, like organizing the Palestinian Olive Harvest Festival and a roundtable on protests in Iran. Bridgewater’s ability to conceive an idea, then make it happen, is what Kopti loved about the college.
“Everybody here wants to learn about where you've come from, and they want to share your culture and they want to … make you feel comfortable to express your culture in the fullest sense,” Kopti said.
After graduation, Kopti will be working as a full-stack engineer, helping with both design and computational decisions. He’s already started work in this field working as a freelancer in the area, where he partners with clients and creates a design that showcases their business, something he was able to do with the help of connections he made through Bridgewater.
“Being a Bridgewater eagle is not just a momentary thing,” Kopti said. “It's a forever thing that, you help others and you will be helped as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.