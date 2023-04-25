BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater College Alumni Association recognized more than a dozen BC students with Alumni Legacy Scholarships and one student with the Citizenship Award, the school announced in a press release.
Alumni Legacy Scholarships are presented to rising juniors or seniors whose parent(s) graduated from Bridgewater College, the release stated.
Receiving Alumni Legacy Scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year are:
- Brodie Cash ’25, a health and exercise science major from Staunton, Va., child of Darris ’89 and Kelley Durham ’92 Cash
- Savannah Clark ’25, a liberal studies major from Broadway, Va., child of Keith and Alicia Corral ’94 Clark
- Bryce Cline ’24, a political science major from Gates, N.C., child of John ’89 and Donna Cline
- Tristan Gordon ’24, a business administration major from Shenandoah, Va., child of Donald ’96 and Megan Gomez ’99 Gordon
- Peyton Gregory ’24, a health and physical education major from Owings, Md., child of Vincent ’96 and Sasha Morris ’96 Gregory
- Reilly Heinbaugh ’24, a business administration major from Mercersburg, Pa., child of Cory ’97 and Amanda Taylor ’98 Heinbaugh
- Sarah Henneberger ’24, a digital media arts major from Glen Allen, Va., child of John ’88 and Frances Henneberger
- Brayden Hinkle ’25, a business administration major from Bridgewater, Va., child of Shane Hinkle ’98 and Stacy Bielski ’97 Snow
- Emily Lang ’25, an applied physics major from Weyers Cave, Va., child of John and Stephanie Powell ’97 Lang
- Keelie Minnick ’25, an environmental science major from Lynchburg, Va., child of Steven ’97 and Theresa Friend ’97 Minnick
- Madalyn Paladino ’24, a business administration major from Timberville, Va., child of James ’91 and Lisa Cave ’95 Paladino
- Emily Poole ’25, a liberal studies major from Edinburg, Va., child of Jason ’99 and Chanda Poole
- Collin Rhodes ’25, a business administration major from Broadway, Va., child of Philip and Tracy Halterman ’95 Rhodes
- Marshall Rhodes ’24, a business administration major from Broadway, Va., child of Philip and Tracy Halterman ’95 Rhodes
- Hannah Simmers ’25, a music major from Bridgewater, Va., child of Blaine ’90 and Stacie Foster ’92 Simmers
- Jared Smith ’25, a business administration major from Dayton, Va., child of Bradley ’91 and Julie Smith
The Citizenship Award is presented annually to a senior who has demonstrated citizenship and made contributions within the college community.
The recipient of this year’s Citizenship Award is Benjamin Riddle ’23, a family and consumer sciences major from Rocky Mount, Va., child of Timothy and Tara Myers ’95 Riddle.
While at Bridgewater, Riddle was involved in the Brethren Student Movement, Spiritual Life Board and Campus Crusade for Christ (Cru). After graduating from BC, Riddle will spend his third year at a local Church of the Brethren camp, Camp Bethel, as the spiritual life coordinator. Following, he hopes to commit to a year with the Brethren Volunteer Service.
