BRIDGEWATER — Approximately $28,000 in funding for summer research projects has been awarded to Bridgewater College students who will conduct research under the mentorship of a faculty member throughout the summer, the college announced in a press release.
Funding was provided by the Dr. John Martin Summer Science Research Institute and The Research Experience @ Bridgewater. The awards enable students to devote their summers to research and exploration on a wide variety of projects. The award also enables students to travel to professional state and national conferences in their discipline to present their research, the press release stated.
“The depth of research topics and innovative scholarship this year is incredible. The students’ work is impressive, and we are grateful for the mentorship provided by Bridgewater faculty on these projects with undergraduate students throughout the summer,” said Dr. Elizabeth MacDougall, Director of Student Research at the college.
The Dr. John Martin Summer Science Research Institute is named for a beloved professor at Bridgewater who taught in the chemistry department from 1961 until his retirement in 1985, the press release stated.
Dr. John W. Martin Summer Science Research Institute awards were given for the following projects:
- Cheyenne Barlow (with Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Moshe Khurgel), a junior health and exercise science major from Culpeper, Va., “Determination of optimal methods for altering rates of axolotl locomotion and metabolism”
- Cameron Martindale (with Assistant Professor of Applied Physics Dr. Derli Amaral), a first-year applied physics major from Salem, Va., “Four degrees of freedom leg with stability control supported by rotacasters.”
- Andrew Rodriguez (with Assistant Professor of Biochemistry Dr. Rippa Sehgal), a junior biochemistry major from Rockingham, Va., “Crystallography of 12α-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase from Methanospheara stadtmanae.”
- TREB is a donor-funded initiative providing support for teams of Bridgewater faculty and undergraduate students to spend the summer in collaborative research and creative, scholarly work in any discipline, the press release stated.
The Research Experience @ Bridgewater fully funded the following projects:
- Lucas Bauer (with Visiting Assistant Professor of Health and Human Sciences Dr. Robert Shute), a sophomore health and exercise science major from Glen Allen, Va., “Effects of water immersion on skeletal muscle activation, fatigue and whole-body gas exchange.”
- Jared Nichols (with Assistant Professor of Business Administration Dr. Nuraddeen Nuhu), a sophomore business administration major from Check, Va., “Understanding customer loyalty in the automobile industry: The case of Ford motors in the state of Virginia.”
- Jamie Rexrode (with Associate Professor of Health and Human Sciences Dr. Donna Hoskins), a sophomore family and consumer sciences major from Mineral, Va., “Instructional processes among teachers of young children: The context of inquiry in the project-based classroom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.