BRIDGEWATER — A key academic building on the Bridgewater College campus began renovations recently.
“Every square foot inside is going to get updated. We’ve really thought about the students and what's the best way to teach them,” said Dr. David Bushman, Bridgewater College president. The renovation will allow for “more efficient and better use of space," Bushman said.
Bushman also spoke about the environment at Bridgewater College by saying it “takes the notion of community really seriously. The notion of connectedness. It's in our logo. It's in the way we talk about ourselves because we are building connections and it's not just between students and faculty, it's also between students."
Historically, Bowman Hall was a science building, but it now hosts a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs including “business administration, digital media arts, economics, English, professional writing, psychology and sociology [and] a master of science in human resource management, master of science in psychology–mental health professions and master of arts in digital media strategy," a press release said.
Years ago, Bridgewater college leadership “put together a group of faculty and staff [for an] engineering team to redesign Bowman Hall” Bushman said. Bushman also mentioned, “creating that flexibility, the ability to work in groups [and] to incorporate advising suites,” was integral to renovations on Bowman Hall.
The project’s intent as stated by the Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Kristy Kane Rhea in a press release, is to create a learning environment that makes it easy for faculty to instruct students.
Bowman Hall is named after Samuel M. Bowman, a Bridgewater College benefactor and Paul H. Bowman and Warren D. Bowman, Bridgewater College presidents.
Bridgewater College was established in 1880 and is now home to approximately 1,400 students. The projected renovation completion date is fall 2024 according to the press release.
