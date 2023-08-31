BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College announced its second endowed, named school Thursday afternoon, shifting the School of Professional Studies to the Rev. Wilfred E. and Dr. Joyce A. Nolen School of Business and Professional Studies.
The donation to establish the endowment, the amount of which Bridgewater College said they were unable to share due to a request by the donors, was given by Rev. Wilfred E. Nolen and his wife, Joyce A. Nolen. The endowment and renaming won’t change the three departments that will be included in the school — economics and business administration; health and human sciences, and teacher education. The school will also encompass two of BC’s graduate programs: the master of science in human resource management, and master of science in athletic training.
According to a press release, the endowment will support “the full range of teaching and learning opportunities for students and faculty,” strengthening internships, study abroad and research; providing funds for faculty development; increasing investment in classroom equipment and resources, and establishing an endowed chair for the school.
The announcement of the endowed, named school came after BC announced it would be lowering its tuition by roughly 62% — from $40,000 to $15,000, which the college said was an effort to increase transparency around the cost of attendance.
This is the second named and endowed school at Bridgewater — the first, established in 2021 with a $5 million gift from Bonnie and the late John Rhodes created the Bonnie Forrer and John Harvey Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities. Bonnie Forrer is member of Bridgewater College's class of 1962. The Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities combined BC’s Division of Communication Studies, Fine Arts and Literature with the college’s Division of Humanities and Social Sciences.
“The Nolens’ gift for our second endowed, named school is a sign of institutional strength and institutional excellence,” Bridgewater College President David Bushman said. “Donor support at this level demonstrates the transformative impact philanthropy has at the College, providing support that allows us to continually strengthen the Bridgewater experience.”
According to the press release, Rev. Wilfred E. Nolen graduated from Bridgewater in 1963 with a degree in music, continuing his education at the American Conservatory of Music and obtaining a master’s of divinity from Bethany Theological Seminary in 1977. Rev. Wilfred E. Nolen worked for 43 years for the Church of the Brethren.
Joyce A. Nolen graduated with a degree in music from Manchester University in 1961, then received a master's in music from Northwestern University and a master’s in guidance and counseling from Northern Illinois University. She also received her doctorate in counselor education from Northern Illinois in 1976.
The Nolens also have two other endowment funds — one for music at BC and the other for music and the arts at Manchester University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.