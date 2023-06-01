BRIDGEWATER — Two Bridgewater College students, Aidan Keller and Heather Knott, received scholarships from the Philomathes Society, the College’s scholastic honor society, the school announced in a press release.
The scholarships are presented to members of the Philomathes Society who are selected by the executive committee, the release explained.
Keller received the Philomathes Society of Community Engagement Gift, which reflects the Society’s desire to encourage intellectual curiosity, research and creativity by honoring a student who has been actively involved in a nonprofit community organization and has used their academic talents to assist that organization. The gift is given to the community organization on behalf of the student. This year, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County received the Philomathes Gift on Keller’s behalf, the release stated.
Keller, a health and exercise science and Spanish double major from Strasburg is a student ambassador at the college. In addition to being a member of the Philomathes Society, he is also in the Flory Honors Program, the release stated.
After graduating from Bridgewater in 2024, Keller plans to pursue a doctor of physical therapy degree to become a physical therapist.
Knott received the Philomathes Society Graduate School Scholarship, which reflects the society’s investment in life-long learning by honoring a senior who plans to enter graduate school immediately after graduation, the release stated.
The Philomathes Society encourages scholarly effort and honors students, faculty members and alumni who have achieved unusual distinction in the pursuit of knowledge. Students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
Knott, a biology major from Dayton, is the president of Alpha Chi national honor society, vice president of TriBeta biological honor society and secretary of Comitatus, a club that promotes the study and safe practice of Western martial arts. In addition to being a member of the Philomathes Society, she is also in the Flory Honors Program, the release stated.
During her time at the college, Knott completed an honors project titled “Developing an Electroporation Method for Transforming Streptomyces nymphaeiformis.”
Knott will be attending Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, this fall to pursue a master of science in forensic science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.