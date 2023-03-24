BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College will recognize academic achievement during A Celebration of the Arts, Scholarship, Performance, Innovation and Research Excellence (ASPIRE). This year’s celebration runs from March 27 through March 29 with activities dedicated to showcasing excellence.
ASPIRE opens Monday, March 27, at 4 p.m. with four student research oral presentations in the John Kenney Forrer Learning Commons room 215. At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 11 students will present research poster presentations on the second floor of the FLC.
Student research presentations continue Tuesday, March 28, in room 215 of the FLC. Five students will present from 3:15-4:25 p.m. Immediately following from 4:30-5:30 p.m., three students will present in the same room while 13 students will present research poster presentations on the second floor of the FLC.
On Wednesday, March 29, ASPIRE activities begin at 3:30 p.m. in room 215 of the FLC with creative literary arts presentations and research presentations. A panel discussion moderated by Associate Professor of Spanish Dr. Alma Ramirez-Trujillo, “From Surviving to Thriving: Latino Leadership at Bridgewater College,” takes place at 4 p.m. in room 217 in the FLC. From 4:30-5:30 p.m. on March 29, student research poster presentations will be given on the second floor of the FLC.
All ASPIRE events are free and open to the public.
