BRIDGEWATER — Under the shade of trees in the late morning at Bridgewater College, a group of around 300 people gathered, as the sound of ringing bells and sweet notes of trumpet washed over them.
From first responders to students, the quiet gathering stood as members of the BC community honored Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson.
Bridgewater College dedicated a memorial site in the soft heat of Saturday morning, honoring the service, sacrifice and memory of the two officers who were shot and killed last February.
“585 days have passed since that day,” Bridgewater College President David Bushman said. “But from this point forward, this memorial will be an ever-present symbol of courage and sacrifice and of the strength and resilience of the Bridgewater College community.”
The permanent memorial site, tucked between Memorial and Flory Halls, represents the “qualities of the BC community that have sustained us and sustain us still,” Bushman said.
“They sacrificed their lives so that we could live ours,” a plaque reads, marking the site as a curved brick walkway leads into the memorial.
A sculpture of steel piers in the memorial grows “closer and taller in a graceful arcing wall,” Bushman explained, which “symbolizes the concept of individuals coming together to form something meaningful, something bigger than any individual could on their own,” and commemorates the actions of Painter and Jefferson.
Bushman said the landscaping and vegetation within the memorial has a year-long presence, with snow crocuses representing regeneration emerging in early spring, witch hazel shrubs blooming yellow flowers in winter exemplifying protection, and evergreen ground cover symbolizing thriving in hardship.
In addition to the memorial, BC is honoring Painter and Jefferson with the John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund, which will be used for emergency assistance and student support initiatives and creates the Painter Jefferson Award. The award will be given annually to students who demonstrate service, compassion and dedication to the Bridgewater community, Bushman said.
The memorial dedication reflected on the support the BC community received during and following the shooting, including from law enforcement in the area and the broader community. Milton Franklin, the Bridgewater College police chief, thanked the first responders who aided during the tragedy.
Community support — mental health professional outreach, meals from local businesses, flowers for students and staff, care packages from preschoolers and other messages of support — helped ease suffering and speed healing, Bushman said.
“These acts of kindness represent the strength of the ties that bind our college community to the broader community,” Bushman said. “They remind us of the power of connections.”
Like the memorial, Bushman said, the college renewing itself and continuing on is the best way to remember and honor the sacrifice Painter and Jefferson made.
“We have been changed. The tragedy of February the first will always be a part of the college's story now. But we are not a prisoner of the darkness of that day,” Bushman said. “The care and compassion, the resiliency and resolve, the support and solidarity — all the days that have followed and all the days yet to come are part of the college's story now, too. Moving forward does not mean forgetting. That's what this memorial represents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.