BRIDGEWATER — Three Bridgewater College seniors have been honored for excellence in the Department of English, the college announced in a press release.
The outstanding senior award in English was presented to Mackenzie Hammack, an English and professional writing double major from Yorktown, Va. During her time at BC, Hammack wrote for the student news organization BC Voice and worked as a writing center tutor and student research consultant. In addition, she is a member of the English honor society Sigma Tau Delta, national honor society Alpha Chi and the Flory Honors program, the press release stated.
Hammack will be attending James Madison University this fall to pursue an M.A. in writing, rhetoric and technical communication while working as a graduate assistant in the JMU Writing Center, the press release stated.
Seniors Aidan Cruggs and Edward Wyatt Jones each received the Outstanding Senior in Professional Writing Award, the press release stated.
Cruggs, a professional writing major from Mechanicsville, Va., worked for the Writing Center and was a member of the Honor Council at BC. In addition, he’s a member of the Philomathes Society, the BC Book Club and Sigma Tau Delta, the press release stated.
Cruggs will be attending JMU in the fall to pursue an M.A. in writing, rhetoric and technical communication, the press release stated.
Jones, a professional writing and political science double major from Hampton, Va., is a member of Sigma Tau Delta, Alpha Chi and Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society. He also participated in Bridgewater’s moot court team and the Pre-Law Society, the press release stated.
Jones will be attending law school following his graduation from Bridgewater.
