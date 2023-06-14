BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College senior Anton Kopti received the inaugural James O. and Sylvia Kline Bowman Peace and Justice Award from the college, a press release announced.
The award, established in 2023, will be given annually to a currently enrolled student in recognition of significant on — or off — campus service that best embodies the Kline-Bowman Institute for Peace and Justice’s mission “to promote the building of peace in communities ranging from the local to the global.”
Kopti, a computer science major originally from Jerusalem, Palestine, has shared his culture with the Bridgewater College community by organizing the Palestinian Olive Harvest Festival and leading roundtable discussions on international politics on campus. He is co-president of the computer science club and the lead tech guru for the Digital Scholarship Gurus, a team of technology — and design — proficient students who assist those on campus with technology. In addition, Kopti is a member of the Philomathes Society and Flory Honors Program, the press release stated.
Kopti completed two research projects during his time at BC. The first, “Investigating the Accuracy of Viral Cluster Masses: King Model Simulations,” was published in the American Astronomical Society. The second, “A Compendium of Exact Sums of Infinite Series,” with Associate Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science Dr. Verne Leininger was funded by The Research Experience @ Bridgewater, a donor-funded initiative providing support for teams of the college faculty and undergraduate students to spend the summer in collaborative research, the press release stated.
Kopti will be working as a full-stack engineer post-graduation, the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.