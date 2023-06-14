BRIDGEWATER — Three Bridgewater College seniors were awarded the 2023 Raymond N. and Virginia Andes Award for academic excellence in world languages, the college announced in a press release.
The award honors Dr. Raymond N. Andes ’40, former chair of the College’s World Languages and Cultures department and professor of French, emeritus, and his wife, Virginia Andes, who taught languages and supported international students attending Bridgewater College.
Nathan Good and Christopher Jacobs received the award for Spanish, given to the top students majoring in the language, the press release stated.
Good, a Spanish and communication, technology and culture double major from Grottoes is editor-in-chief of BC Voice, a student-run media organization on campus. He is also a member of the Philomathes Society and Lambda Pi Eta, an honor society of the National Communication Association, the press release stated.
During his time at BC, he completed a research project titled “Professional Email Requests: A Pragmalinguistic Comparison of Formality between American English, Argentine Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese” under the direction of department chair of communication studies and Theatre Dr. Melanie Laliker, the press release stated.
After graduation, Good intends to work in a mentoring position with the local Spanish-speaking community. He also plans to pursue graduate programs in the following academic year, the press release stated.
Jacobs is a Spanish and political science double major from Broadway.
Diana Fewell received the award for French, given to the top student studying the language.
Fewell is a digital media arts major with a minor in French from Bealeton.
During her time at the college, Fewell presented works in the 2023 senior thesis art exhibition. Her collection, “Garden of Emotions,” used photography and typography to create flower images that referenced the Victorian Language of Flowers — a symbolic language created in the Victorian era in France by women who wished to convey messages through bouquets given as gifts, the press release stated.
Fewell is continuing her education at Bridgewater College as a student in the master of arts in digital media strategy program, the press release stated.
