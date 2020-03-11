Bridgewater College joined the growing list of colleges in Virginia to move toward online courses between Monday and April 3, according to Abbie Parkhurst, a spokesperson for the institute.
She said the shift to remote learning would be similar to James Madison University's, which announced its move to online courses around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Both intuitions made the move to curb any chances of their respective student bodies coming coming in contact with COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus. Neither campus has reported any cases of the virus, according to the schools' spokespersons.
"Classes [Thursday] and Friday will be cancelled to give students time to travel where they need to and to give teachers time to prepare for a different model," Parkhurst said.
Parkhurst said Bridgewater College staff would reassess the situation on April 3.
Students are encouraged to go home, but housing will be available for those with extenuating circumstances and international students, according to Parkhurst.
The campus will remain open, she said.
"Student employees who are nearby and able to commute in and want to, they can certainly do that for now anyways," Parkhurst said.
She said the move to online classes from in-person meetings is the first time the university has made the move before.
"We're just trying to be preemptive about it," she said.
