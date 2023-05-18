BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College junior James Francis was awarded the Dale V. Ulrich Physics Scholarship Award, which honors a late professor of physics and dean and provost of the College, the college announced in a press release.
The scholarship, based on academic merit, is awarded annually to an outstanding student in the Department of Engineering and Physics. Ulrich, who came to Bridgewater in 1958, served for 38 years on the Bridgewater faculty — 15 years as dean of the College, nine years as provost and 14 years as professor of physics. He retired in 1999 and lived in Bridgewater, Va., until his death in March 2021, the release stated.
Francis, an applied physics major minoring in mathematics and leadership from Scottsburg, Va., is a member of the Flory Honors program and the Philomathes Society. He is also a member of the ethics debate team and the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club, the release stated.
During his time at BC, he completed a research project titled “Laminar and Turbulent Numerical Analysis on Tree-Shaped Disc Heat Convection with Different Solid/Fluid Configurations,” which he co-authored with Assistant Professor of Applied Physics-Mechanical Engineering Dr. Derli Amaral and other BC students, the release stated.
After graduation, Francis plans to attend graduate school and pursue a master’s degree or a Ph.D. in engineering or physics, the release stated.
2023 Dr. Jacob S. Huffman Outstanding Student Leadership Award
Bridgewater College senior Jacqueline Mayorga received the Dr. Jacob S. Huffman Outstanding Student Leadership Award for 2023, the college announced in a press release.
The award is presented annually to a senior to support them as they embark on a career, either in the workforce or in the pursuit of graduate studies. Mayorga is a biology and environmental science double major from Manassas, Va. On campus, she has served as a SOAR mentor and team leader, an Eagle success mentor, a student ambassador and as a telecounselor in the Admissions Department, the release stated.
Mayorga will be attending James Madison University’s Master of Science in Integrated Science and Technology in Environmental Management and Sustainability program for the 2023-24 academic year. Afterward, she hopes to then pursue an M.S. in public policy or environmental policy or attend law school, the release stated.
