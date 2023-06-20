BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College senior Emily Dell is the first recipient of the inaugural John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Award, the college announced in a press release.
Officers Painter and Jefferson sacrificed their lives to protect others at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1, 2022. They are remembered as two members of the Bridagewater College family who cared deeply for their community. To that end, the John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Award recognizes a current Bridgewater student who exemplifies these character traits, the press release stated.
Dell, a business administration and economics double major from Keymar, Maryland, is a member of the women’s lacrosse team, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the student-athlete mental health organization Morgan’s Message. In addition, she is a member of the Philomathes Society, the college’s scholastic honor society, and Chi Sigma Alpha, the national college athlete honor society, the press release stated.
Dell is pursuing a career in forensic accounting following her graduation from Bridgewater, the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.