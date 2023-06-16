BRIDGEWATER — Two Bridgewater College seniors were recognized for excellence by the department of mathematics and computer science for 2023, the college announced in a press release.
The department presented outstanding senior in computer science awards to Savannah Scott and Seth Spire, the press release stated.
Scott, a computer science and history double major from Salisbury, Maryland, is a member of the women’s golf team, the computing club and women at work, a student-run organization that raises awareness on issues that affect women. In addition, Scott is a member of the Phi Alpha Theta history honor society, Alpha Chi honor society and the Philomathes Society, the college’s scholastic honor society, the press release stated.
During her time at the college, Scott completed an honors project titled “The Women’s Committee of the Council of National Defense in Maryland, 1917-1918,” the press release stated.
Scott will be pursuing a Ph.D. in history this fall at George Mason University with a focus on American and digital history, the press release stated.
Spire is a computer science major from Bridgewater. During his four years at Bridgewater, he served in leadership roles for the Brethren Student Movement, the BC Spiritual Life Board and the Interdistrict Youth Cabinet, which plans a regional youth retreat for the Church of the Brethren. In addition, Spire is a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa leadership honor society, Flory Honors program and Philomathes Society, the press release stated.
Spire will be spending the summer at Camp Brethren Woods in a leadership position before completing a year of volunteer work through the Brethren Volunteer Service, the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.