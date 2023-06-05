BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College’s Department of Chemistry has recognized nine students for their accomplishments in chemistry and research, the college announced in a press release.
The John Martin Award for Organic Chemistry was presented to Erica Nelson. The award is presented to an outstanding student in organic chemistry, given in memory of Dr. John W. Martin Jr., class of 1947, who served on the Bridgewater faculty for 24 years, preparing students for careers in medicine and pharmaceutical work, the press release stated.
Nelson, a biochemistry major from Lexington Park, Maryland, is a member of the Philomathes Society, Flory Honors program and the TriBeta biology honor society. She is also a member of the softball team. After graduating from the college in 2025, she hopes to pursue a master’s degree in forensics, the press release stated.
Annaliese Franklin, Nicholas Griffin and Marshall Ritchie each received a Dr. Stuart R. Suter Endowed Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year. The award is presented to chemistry students with an interest in research and a minimum grade point average of 3.2, the press release stated.
Franklin, a sophomore chemistry major from Stafford is a member of the Flory Honors program and the Philomathes Society. After graduation, Franklin plans to go to graduate school or join the workforce, the press release stated.
Nicholas Griffin, a junior biochemistry major from Bridgewater is a member of the baseball team. After graduation, he plans to seek work in the field of industrial chemistry, the press release stated.
Ritchie, a junior biochemistry major from Weyers Cave is a member of the Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band and the jazz and wind ensembles. During his time at the college, he has completed research titled “Alternate Synthetic Approaches to the Synthesis of Fluoxetine: An Organic Chemistry-based Undergraduate Research Experience (CURE),” which was presented at the American Chemical Society convention. After graduation, he plans to attend graduate school to become a pharmacologist, the press release stated.
The American Chemical Society Outstanding Senior Award was given to Mary Ruth Shifflett who received a one-year membership in the ACS, presented by the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society, the press release stated.
Shifflett, a senior biochemistry major with a computer science minor from Grottoes is a member of Alpha Chi, a national college scholarship honor society, and TriBeta. She is also a member of the women’s basketball team and BC United, a peer and bystander education organization that addresses issues of sexual violence and substance use, the press release stated.
During her time at the college, she completed a research project titled “Kinetics and Binding Study of Substrates of 12α-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase.”
After graduation, she will enter into the chemistry Ph.D. program at the University of Oregon, the press release stated.
Leigha Dillard and Hailey Franks were presented the Garland L. Reed Chemistry Award that recognizes the best chemistry project conducted during the year at the college. The award is named in memory of Garland L. Reed, a 1948 Bridgewater graduate in chemistry who had a distinguished career in the Food and Drug Administration, the press release stated.
Dillard, a sophomore biochemistry major with a Spanish minor from Keezletown is a member of TriBeta and is a tutor on campus for students in general chemistry and biology. After graduation, she plans to gain further experience in her major and is interested in residing and teaching abroad, the press release stated.
Franks, a sophomore chemistry major with a crime and justice minor from Nokesville is a SOAR mentor on campus, the press release stated.
During her time at the college, she has worked on a project developing latent fingerprints with associate professor of chemistry Dr. Kenneth Overway. The project uses a variety of different chemical sprays to determine which sprays allow for the best development of latent fingerprints on various surfaces. She has also built a spectrometer, which allows individuals to see fingerprints close up using a green LED light, dichroic lens and red lens, the press release stated.
After graduation, she plans to pursue a graduate degree in forensics science.
Katie Griffin and Megan Huffstickler received the Joseph M. and Jane A. Crockett Award. The Joseph M. and Jane A. Crockett Award recognizes excellence in academic performance of two first-year students in chemistry courses. This award is named for Dr. Joseph M. Crockett and his wife, Jane. Dr. Crockett served as a professor of chemistry at Bridgewater College for 35 years and retired at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, holding the position of the A. LeRoy and Wanda H. Baker Chair of Science, the press release stated.
Katie Griffin, a first-year biochemistry major from Swoope is a member of the Flory Honors program. After graduation, she plans to attend graduate school to become a physician assistant, the press release stated.
Huffstickler, a first-year biology major from Fredericksburg is a member of the Flory Honors program and the Pre-Health Society, which assists students who are pursuing a career in health-related fields. After graduation, she plans to attend veterinary school, the press release stated.
