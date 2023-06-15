BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College’s Department of Philosophy and Religion recognized two students for academic excellence in 2023, the college announced in a press release.
Seth Spire ’23 received the religion award, given by the department to the student with the most extensive record of excellent academic work in biblical religion and theology courses, the press release stated.
Spire is a computer science major from Bridgewater. During his four years at Bridgewater, he served in leadership roles for the Brethren Student Movement, the BC Spiritual Life Board and the Interdistrict Youth Cabinet, which plans a regional youth retreat for the Church of the Brethren. In addition, Spire is a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa honor society, Flory Honors program and Philomathes Society, the press release stated.
Spire will be spending the summer at Camp Brethren Woods in a leadership position before completing a year of volunteer work through the Brethren Volunteer Service, the press release stated.
Ewan Benjamin ’25 received the philosophy award, given by the department to the student with the most extensive record of excellent academic work in philosophy courses, the press release stated.
Benjamin is a history and political science major with a religion and philosophy minor from Boones Mill. He is involved in the College’s Jazz Band, Spiritual Life Board and Comitatus, a group that promotes the safe study and practice of the Western martial arts. During his time at BC, Benjamin completed research titled “Immigrants, Refugees or Spies? A Look Into Eastern-European Migration from 1947-1957,” presented at A Celebration of the Arts, Scholarship, Performance, Innovation and Research Excellence in 2023. the press release stated.
