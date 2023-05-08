BRIDGEWATER — The Department of Sociology at Bridgewater College recognized two graduating seniors for excellence in 2023, according to a press release from the school.
Grace Dausman is a sociology major with minors in social work and data analytics from Stafford, Va. Dausman received the Arlie Hochschild Research Award, which is presented to a graduating senior whose conduct of research exemplifies the most ambitious traditions of the discipline, the release stated.
Dausman is a member of the Flory Honors program at the college and will be starting her honors project this summer on public religion and its impact on the community. She is planning to work in case management to help at-risk youth following graduation, the release stated.
Hannah Quinn is a sociology and history and political science double major from Botetourt, Va. Quinn received the Zygmunt Bauman Scholar Award, which is given to a student who demonstrates outstanding scholarship, leadership in the classroom and exemplifies academic citizenship in the department, the release stated.
Quinn is a tutor in the sociology department, as well as a member of the Brethren Student Movement and Bridgewater College Spiritual Life Board, the release stated. She completed two research projects during her time at BC, “Political Programs: Gender is Cold War Films” and “Beauty Standards in Children.”
Quinn will be attending the University of Virginia this fall to pursue a master of public policy.
