BRIDGEWATER — Owen Angell and Leisha Nissley were recognized for excellence in the Department of Music at Bridgewater College, a press release from the college stated.
Angell was presented with the Future Music Educator Award, given to a rising sophomore or junior who demonstrates exceptional musicianship and scholarship and who shows a strong commitment to music education.
Angell is a sophomore music education major from Rocky Mount, Va., who plays the euphonium. He is a member of many ensembles in the music department including Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band, Tuba Choir, Brass Quintet, Guitar Ensemble, Brass Band and the Concert Choir, the press release stated.
After graduating from BC, Angell hopes to teach high school band or choir to help students grow their skills as both musicians and young adults, the release stated.
Nissley was presented with the Nelson T. Huffman Award for Musical Excellence. Selected by the music faculty, this award is given to seniors who have excelled both musically and academically. The award honors the late Nelson T. Huffman, a longtime professor and chair of the department of music. Made possible by Huffman’s children, it includes a cash prize and the winner’s name is engraved on a plaque that hangs in the department of music, the release stated.
Nissley is a senior music education major from Mount Crawford. She is a member of the chorale, concert choir and meridiane, as well as vice president of the National Association for Music Education. In addition, Nissley is in the Flory Honors program and completed a research project at BC titled “The Ultimate Academic Planner," the release stated.
Nissley is pursuing music teaching positions in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg area after graduation.
