BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College senior Seth Spire received the Merlin and Dorothy Faw Garber Award for Christian Service for 2023, according to a press release from the college.
The award is named in memory of the late Dr. Merlin Garber, ’36, and his wife, Dorothy, ’33, who were Bridgewater College alumni and deeply involved in the life of the Church of the Brethren as pastors. The annual award honors outstanding Christian service, the press release stated.
Spire is a computer science major from Bridgewater, Va. During his four years at Bridgewater, he served in leadership roles for the Brethren Student Movement, the BC Spiritual Life Board and the Interdistrict Youth Cabinet, which plans a regional youth retreat for the Church of the Brethren. In addition, Spire is a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa honor society, Flory Honors program and Philomathes Society, the press release stated.
Spire will be spending the summer at Camp Brethren Woods in a leadership position before completing a year of volunteer work through the Brethren Volunteer Service.
