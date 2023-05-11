BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College’s Teacher Education Program recognized senior Hannah Copp for excellence in the field of education, the college announced in a press release.
Copp, a family and consumer sciences major with concentrations in child development and nutritional sciences from Woodstock, Va., received the Student Leadership Award, given to students who have demonstrated an exemplary ability to act as a positive role model, guide and influence peers within the Teacher Education Program, the release stated.
She is the president of the Educators Rising Club at BC, vice president of the coed leadership fraternity Alpha Phi Omega and a member of and officer for the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Student Unit, the release confirmed.
Copp is pursuing a position as a secondary teacher within the family and consumer sciences field post-graduation.
