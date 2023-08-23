BRIDGEWATER — Schools and colleges across the Valley are slowly waking up to the new back-to-school season. Campuses are inviting back students and educators to build community and explore their passions.
Bridgewater College had its first day of classes Tuesday. Students who were taking online classes from a hammock or walking across the campus with their friends were excited to return, they said.
Olivia Taylor, a junior digital media arts major, Lauren Barden, a sophomore digital media arts major and Marcus Tracy, a sophomore health and exercise science major, were walking across Bridgewater College’s Rebecca Quad under the Tuesday sun.
The three friends, who said they met through their major and mutual friends, scheduled their days this semester with plenty of breaks to explore things like internships and jobs, they said. Taylor and Barden were excited to take the newly renovated web design class, while Tracy wanted to explore more of his business minor.
“I really liked the relationships that you can have with your professors because it can either be really relaxed, or you can really get to know them,” Barden said. “And later in life, I feel like it’s gonna be really useful to be able to, like, email them and reach out to them and have a recommendation.”
Tuesday was the first day of college for freshman Tracy Inskip, who’s majoring in biology. While she woke up at 6:30 a.m. to get to an 8 a.m. class, she said she had plenty of free time to get settled in and make new friends.
“I’m mainly just looking forward to all this stuff we’ll get to do in biology,” Inskip said. “I really love science, and getting to work hands-on is one of the biggest reasons I love the idea of these classes. I love how they have it set up.”
Jamel Johnson, a senior computer science major, Kyle Beck, a senior business and administration major and Zach Koller, a senior business major, who are all on the Bridgewater football team, said they were excited to finish their senior year and start the football season.
Junior chemistry major Hailey Franks’ first day consisted of several challenging chemistry classes that she said were “worth the risk.” Franks was also looking forward to taking instrumental chemistry and having an internship at Merck.
“I’m happy to be busy,” Franks said. “I love that all my friends are here and my professors have already like asked me about my summer. I just love that everyone is excited to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.