BRIDGEWATER — Three Bridgewater College students were presented the John W. and Lurene M. Durna Award for Excellence in Pre-Law Studies, the college announced in a press release.
The John W. and Lurene M. Durna Endowed Scholarship Fund memorializes the affection that John ’39 and Lurene ’40 had for their alma mater. The fund provides a scholarship to outstanding BC students who intend to pursue a career in law, achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or above and maintain good campus citizenship, the press release stated.
The 2023 honorees were Caitlyn Allen, Katelin Carter and Lance Rauser.
Allen is a sophomore history and political science major from Bumpass.
Carter is a junior political science and professional writing double major from Souderton, Pennsylvania. She is involved in the English honor society Sigma Tau Delta, the political science honor society Pi Sigma Alpha, the Pre-Law Society and Moot Court. In addition, Carter is on the editorial board of the literary magazine Philomathean, a student ambassador, Honor Council member and a Writing Center tutor, the press release stated.
Rauser is a sophomore history major from Stephens City. He is a member of the history honor society Phi Alpha Theta and the Comitatus club, a group that promotes the safe study and practice of the Western martial arts, the press release stated.
