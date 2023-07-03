BRIDGEWATER — The George S. Aldhizer II Department of Economics and Business at Bridgewater College recognized six students for excellence during the 2022-23 academic year, the college announced in a press release.
Jillian Rife and Carson Sellers each received Robert L. Hueston Endowed Scholarships. The award honors the contributions Hueston made to the study of accounting at Bridgewater College while a member of the faculty from 1953 to 1986, the press release stated.
Rife, a junior business administration major from Culpeper is a member of the Sigma Beta Delta business honor society, Alpha Chi honor society and the Philomathes Society, the College’s scholastic honor society. After graduating from Bridgewater in 2024, she hopes to earn a certified public accountant certification and become an accountant, the press release stated.
Sellers, a junior business administration major from Staunton, is a member of Sigma Beta Delta, a national business, management and administration honor society. After graduating from BC in 2024, he hopes to work for an accounting firm, the press release stated.
Hayden Gourley and Trevor McClelland each received the David E. Will Endowed Scholarship for the Support of Public Accounting. The scholarship is named after Will, a 1983 graduate of the College, who was a partner and certified public accountant with the accounting firm of Mitchell Wiggins and Company LLP in Richmond before his death in September 2018. The award goes to students with a concentration in accounting who intend to pursue a career as a certified public accountant with a public accounting firm, the press release stated.
Gourley is a junior business administration major from Annapolis, Maryland. He is a member of Sigma Beta Delta and a team captain on the men’s lacrosse team. McClelland is a junior business administration major from Purcellville. He is also a member of the men’s lacrosse team. Both intend to become CPAs and work for public accounting firms post-graduation, the press release stated.
The David G. and Margie Messick Smith Endowed Scholarship was presented to Caleb Bradley, a business administration major from Greenwood, Delaware. The scholarship, which is awarded to a rising senior who has demonstrated exceptional promise in the field of management, was established by two Bridgewater graduates in memory of their grandparents, David G. and Margie Messick Smith, the press release stated.
Kathryn Thomas was recognized with the Outstanding Senior in Economics and Business Award for scholarly achievement and leadership in economics and business administration, the press release stated.
Thomas, a business administration major from Gretna is a member of the Philomathes Society and the softball team at BC. She is working as a conservation police officer with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources following her graduation from Bridgewater, the press release stated.
