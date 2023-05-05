BRIDGEWATER — The town of Bridgewater and the Bridgewater Rotary Club selected Bridgewater College senior Hunter Sloan as the recipient of the annual Carlyle Whitelow Award, a press release from the college stated.
Well-known for the commitment to service to others, the Carlyle Whitelow Award is given to a BC student who exemplifies Whitelow’s kindness and generosity of spirit, the release explained.
The award is named after Whitelow, a 1959 graduate of the College, who became the first Black student to enroll as a freshman and complete all four years of study at Bridgewater College. He taught in the Department of Physical Education and coached football, basketball and tennis before retiring in 1997 as Associate Professor of Education, Emeritus. He died in October 2021.
Sloan is a psychology major with minors in social work and crime and justice from Ferrum, Va. She is a senior resident advisor on campus and previously served as a SOAR mentor and student ambassador, the release stated.
After graduation, Sloan will enter the Master of Science in Psychology — Mental Health Professions program at Bridgewater College while working at Gemeinschaft Home, a Harrisonburg, Va., nonprofit that serves individuals who have recently exited incarceration and/or are under court supervision in both residential and non-residential programs, the release stated.
