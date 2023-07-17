The 85th Bridgewater Lawn Party was held Wednesday through Saturday.
It featured a car show, a tractor pull and parade with antique gas and steam tractors, a fireman's parade, musical acts including Spencer Hatch and Big City Band, and plenty of food. With so much on offer, attendees came from all across the region.
“We’re coming for chicken and lemonade, usually,” said Staunton resident Mitch McMahon, who has visited the lawn party for the past ten years.
The lawn party is always an important event for the Bridgewater community. However, this will be the first lawn party without longtime organizer Charlie Craun, whose death caught the community by surprise in February.
“It's a super, super big community event,” said Josh Shank, who organized the event alongside Shawn Rhodes and Doug Martin. “When you're missing somebody as influential as Charlie, who ran it for too many years to count, you feel he's gone. When I walk over to that corner there, and Charlie's not sitting over there in his chair, I feel it.”
For Vicki Craun, Charlie’s widow, the community remains at the core of the event.
“It takes a community to make this happen,” Vicki Craun said. “We have a lot of volunteers and organizations that come out and support us. It's great."
Vicki Craun has been working with the lawn party for more than forty years. She started with her parents, and now her daughter participates as well.
"When you're starting on your Wednesday night, you don't know if you're going to have people to open the stands, and all of a sudden, you have extra people," Vicki Craun said.
Entry to the lawn party was free, but there were costs for the food and fair attractions.
"You can't do anything but smile and be happy that these people are coming out to help us and support us so that we can be there in their time of need," Vicki Craun said.
All proceeds will go to support the fire department — something that Shank says they sorely need.
“In 1997, we bought a fire engine for less than $250,000,” Shank said. “Today, to buy that exact vehicle — the very same one — is over $1 million."
Shank said the department is still operating on vehicles that are over 25 years old. The vehicles have gone up in cost so much because they're handcrafted, Shank said.
"The manufacturers build them from the ground up...aside from the motor, the axles, and a few base components, everything on that vehicle is completely and 100 percent customized to the specifics of the community that that vehicle will serve," Shank said.
