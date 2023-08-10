BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater Retirement Community will be receiving funds through an inaugural round of innovation grants for 10 internal programs after an announcement was made earlier this month by the BRC Foundation.
While BRC has been hosting and caring for residents as both an independent and assisted living facility for more than 60 years, the BRC Foundation is the autonomous organization governed by a separate board of directors that collects and distributes charitable contributions to support BRC and all of its services and programs.
According to a press release, funding for the following awards were made possible by the success of the BRC Foundation’s "LiveWell Campaign" last year — which raised nearly $5 million to support BRC:
- Senior Prom — On the heels of overwhelmingly positive responses to the Senior Prom in May, BRC plans to host another event that will feature a new theme and continue to bring energy and engagement to residents on all levels of living through dancing, food, music and fun.
- BRC Storyteller Pilot Program — This program will test the idea that sharing the stories of residents, team members, and the community itself will engender pride, enhance our sense of community and bring joy.
- Community Outreach Programs — This award supports current programs such as the bi-monthly VPAS Café, a monthly Brethren Area Pastors lunch meeting and regular volunteer programs and projects coordinated by BRC’s Community Connections Team. According to BRC, these efforts contribute to the vocational well-being of its residents in addition to encouraging its team members to work together to make a community impact.
- Farmers Market — BRC has partnered with Cavalier Produce to launch a seasonal farmers’ market on its campus featuring fresh, local produce throughout summer 2023. Local vendors provide milk, cheese, flowers, honey and more. Plus, BRC Executive Chef Adrian Taylor conducts cooking demos with items available at the market.
- Opening Minds Through Art — Opening Minds through Art is an award-winning, evidence-based intergenerational art-making program for people with dementia. Designed to provide creative expression and social engagement opportunities, this program allows resident artists to express themselves creatively, develop new relationships, engage in media and maintain personhood.
- Speakers Series — This year, BRC hopes to attract higher-profile speakers to its ongoing weekly lecture series and record the presentations to be shared on BRC’s social media channels.
- Technology Support and Education Specialist — BRC introduced Wellzesta as the primary communication platform for Independent Living residents in 2018. The success of this program as well as its continued focus on innovation now justifies creating a new position to lead, support, maintain and coordinate technology education related to Wellzesta as well as supporting resident technology platforms and devices at BRC. This position will impact end-user support within every facet of the BRC community.
- Tovertafel — This scientifically proven technology reduces restless and tense behavior, increases physical activity and breaks through apathy — all while providing purposeful time together for loved ones through game play. No day is ever the same for a person living with dementia, and the Tovertafel system can meet that person wherever he or she is on the journey.
- Virtual Fitness with Spiro100 — Although BRC offers a robust calendar of fitness classes in all levels of living, the demand for more access to group fitness classes and lifelong learning opportunities continues to grow. The addition of a virtual fitness program will add variety and opportunity for self-led and small groups. This technology includes access to CoroHealth — a therapeutic music and spiritual program — among others.
- Virtual Golf — BRC believes that golf is a low-impact, skills-based exercise that can help stimulate range of motion, increase body awareness and positively impact mental well-being. Adding to its current line-up of fitness classes and opportunities, an indoor golf simulator will provide a new opportunity to engage its residents and team members.
Each of the programs listed were developed by BRC team members in late June and selected after a round of voting conducted by senior leadership staff and BRC Foundation board members.
"Innovation is one of BRC’s core values," said Carrie Budd — vice president of development and community relations. "We are always on the lookout for new programs and technologies that will enhance the lives of our residents, team members and the greater community. This new internal grant program is just one more way we can surface and fund these opportunities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.