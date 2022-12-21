The Town of Bridgewater has made efforts to add to its shared-use pathways with a project slated to connect two local parks in 2023, according to town staff.
Bridgewater Retirement Community recently broke ground on walking trails on its campus which might add to the town’s shared-used path project, which is called the Gen-Oak Connector.
“Bridgewater will have a continuous walking path from Windsor Estates on the north end of town, through Oakdale and Generations Parks and down to Riverwalk and several parks on our southern boundary,” said Gwen Gottfriend, Economic Development Coordinator for the town in a press release.
On Dec. 6, representatives from Bridgewater Retirement Community, Monteverde Engineering & Design Studio and construction company Momentum Earthworks held a ground-breaking ceremony for a one-mile walking path. The trail with paved and gravel segments will be situated on 20 acres of land donated to the senior living community, which is situated next to Oakdale Park. Representatives said the new trail will enhance outdoor recreation for the public, according to the release.
The 20 acres of land designated for the retirement community walking trail will feature scenic views and a number of outdoor recreation amenities. The land that butts up to Oakdale Park will be home to a walking labyrinth, an outdoor classroom, a “natural playground,” a “marsh walk” and a native wildflower meadow, according to the release.
The one mile of walkways within the retirement community will include 8-foot-wide, wheelchair-accesible, paved paths and 6-foot-wide gravel trails, the release said.
The Gen-Oak Connector project has been in the works for the town since 2017 — when it first applied for funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives program. The town received $255,000 for the project from VDOT in 2017. It will incorporate sidewalks, bicycle lanes and crosswalks on town roads and between the two parks, according to town staff.
Both the retirement community trails and the town’s Gen-Oak Connector shared-use path project are slated to open next year.
“This is a project that is going to bring energy for life to our entire community,” said Rodney Alderfer, president of Bridgewater Retirement Community. “It’s a great example of what we’re trying to accomplish at BRC — partnering with our residents, our team members and our greater community so that we can all live the best life possible.”
