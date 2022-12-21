Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Foggy this evening then periods of light rain and snow developing after midnight. Low 28F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.